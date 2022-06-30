Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 29
[30.06.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|108,199,909.79
|8.7597
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|890,144.24
|88.308
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,764,153.17
|97.5437
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|153,062.00
|USD
|0
|16,745,940.32
|109.4063
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|102,229.00
|GBP
|0
|11,147,400.44
|109.0434
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|296,641.00
|EUR
|0
|31,833,115.38
|107.3119
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|54,159.00
|CHF
|0
|5,542,090.20
|102.33
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.06.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,517,000.00
|EUR
|0
|65,021,880.01
|8.65
