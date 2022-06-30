Concord New Energy has connected a new 70 MW solar plant to the grid in China. The project, which is situated on a pond, also supports fish and shrimp aquaculture. Trina Solar supplied 670 W solar panels for the installation.China's Concord New Energy has deployed a 70 MW solar plant on a fish pond in an industrial park in Cangzhou, China's Hebei province. The project features Trina Solar's 670W Vertex PV modules. "Construction on the facility began at the beginning of the second half of last year, and construction was finalized in early June," a Concord New Energy spokesperson told pv magazine. ...

