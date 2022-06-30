Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Bruttomarge auf fast 50% gesteigert! – Neue Zeitrechnung beginnt jetzt!
WKN: A2AKH7 ISIN: EE3100073644 
Frankfurt
30.06.22
08:02 Uhr
34,950 Euro
+1,150
+3,40 %
GlobeNewswire
30.06.2022 | 09:05
Trading will be suspended in AS LHV Group shares

Nasdaq Tallinn decided to suspend trading in AS LHV Group shares (LHV1T, ISIN
code EE3100102203) on 04.07.2022. 

The trading will be suspended as a precaution to address any risks stemming
from potentially delayed settlement of AS LHV Group share split corporate
action event due to the launch of a large-scale infrastructure project in the
pan-European securities settlement platform Target2-Securities (T2S) which is
taking place at the same time. 

Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq
Tallinn. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 67 212 431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
