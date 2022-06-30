Trading will be suspended in AS LHV Group shares

Nasdaq Tallinn decided to suspend trading in AS LHV Group shares (LHV1T, ISIN code EE3100102203) on 04.07.2022. The trading will be suspended as a precaution to address any risks stemming from potentially delayed settlement of AS LHV Group share split corporate action event due to the launch of a large-scale infrastructure project in the pan-European securities settlement platform Target2-Securities (T2S) which is taking place at the same time. Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Tallinn. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.