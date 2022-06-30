Anzeige
30.06.2022
Nasdaq Congratulates Lords LB Special Fund IV on Orkela Bond Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 30, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that a bond issue of Orkela UAB, a company owned by the investment
management company Lords LB Asset Management UAB's Lords LB Special Fund IV,
have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius on June 30.
The size of the Orkela bond issue is EUR 10 million. Each bond has a nominal
value of EUR 1000. The bonds have a maturity of two years and seven months and
pay interest every 6 months at an annual rate of 6%. Their redemption date is
January 19, 2025. 

Orkela held a public offering of the debt securities to Lithuanian, Latvian and
Estonian investors. The bonds are secured by a first-rank mortgage on a land
plot, buildings and structures on Vasario 16-osios Street in Vilnius. 

"We congratulate Lords LB Asset Management on the listing of the bonds of
Orkela, a company managed by the real estate investment fund Lords LB Special
Fund IV, on the Baltic Bond List," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of
Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. "Yet another Lithuanian company has thus taken
advantage of the opportunities that Nasdaq's Baltic Bond Market offers for
financing business development. We wish them all success in this venture and
look forward to continue working with them over time." 

The funds raised will be invested in the St. Jacob's Quarter development on
Vasario 16-osios Street, between the river Neris and Lukiškes Square. The Lords
LB Special Fund IV is carrying out the St. Jacob's Quarter project through
Orkela, its wholly owned special purpose vehicle. The Lords LB Special Fund IV
is a closed-end real estate investment fund for informed investors managed by
Lords LB Asset Management, one of the largest investment management companies
in Lithuania. 

"We are pleased that our product has attracted quite a number of investors, and
most are from Lithuania. Both private investors and institutions were eager to
invest in the project," says Anastasija Pociene, the manager of the Lords LB
Special Fund IV and the CEO of Orkela. 

"The fact EUR 10 million of bonds were successfully placed suggests that the
project which is under development is of real interest to investors. We very
much appreciate how access to the public securities market has helped ensure
smooth financing of the project," Anastasija Pociene notes. 

According to Orkela, the concept for the development currently includes a hotel
with a conference center, commercial space, a landscaped courtyard, bike paths
and a two-level underground parking garage to be operated by Unipark. The hotel
will have a total area of 17,612 sq. m. The project developer is also
considering alternatives to a hotel for short-term accommodation facilities, if
that is found during the project's development to offer more value-creating
potential. A historic educational building in the complex will be readied to
house a modern educational establishment, with sport and conference halls,
lecture rooms and a library. The educational facilities will have a total area
of 6,290 sq. m. 

About Lords LB Asset Management

Lords LB Asset Management is a licensed fund management company supervised by
the Bank of Lithuania. It has been providing services for institutional and
private investors since 2008. The company currently manages the following
collective investment undertakings: 12 real estate funds, 1 private equity
fund, 1 energy and infrastructure fund and 2 investment companies. The
collective investment undertakings' assets under management totaled EUR 730
million as of the end of December 2021. Lords LB Asset Management and all of
its funds are audited by KPMG. Depository services are provided by SEB Bank and
Swedbank. 


Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 




     Media Contacts:
     Daiva Tauckelaite
     Nasdaq Vilnius
     daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
     +370 620 55 127
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.