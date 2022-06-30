

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unbound Group Plc (UBG.L), a British multi-brand retail platform, said that it has launched its curated multi-brand platform to offer a broader range of new partner brands and complementary own-brand products for its core 55+ customer demographic.



The Group is initially launching its partner brand offering within apparel and specialist footwear categories.



The launch of 14 partner brands will be phased on the Unbound platform from July 2022 through to October 2022.



The company confirmed that Hotter continues to trade in line with the Board's expectations for the year ending 5 February 2023.



The company appointed Singer Capital Markets as its Nominated Advisor and Sole Broker, effective immediately.







