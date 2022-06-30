

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales increased at a softer pace in May, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail turnover, adjusted for the composition of shopping days, rose 0.7 percent yearly in May, after an 8.2 percent growth in April.



The latest sales growth was the slowest since February last year, when sales fell 2.8 percent.



Turnover in non-food stores increased 2.7 percent annually in May and sales in food stores rose by 1.3 percent.



Online turnover fell 8.4 percent year-on-year amid weaker demand in shops.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 0.1 percent on year in May.







