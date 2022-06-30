

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales rose at a softer pace in May, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Retail turnover increased 2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 12 percent rise in April.



'In May, the increase in turnover was primarily influenced by enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, where turnover grew by 8 percent compared to May 2021,' Johanna Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 7.0 percent in May. On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover remained unchanged monthly.







