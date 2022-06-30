DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.6652

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1605932

CODE: LEMB LN

ISIN: LU1686830909

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 171617 EQS News ID: 1387369 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)