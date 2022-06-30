DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.0692
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82519351
CODE: CRBL LN
ISIN: LU1829218749
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 171624 EQS News ID: 1387383 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387383&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)