Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2058

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21403314

CODE: LCAS LN

ISIN: LU1781541849

ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 171621

