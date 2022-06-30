

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined for the third straight month in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell a working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in May, following a revised 5.5 percent decrease in April.



In nominal terms, retail sales showed no variations in May compared to last year, after a 4.6 percent drop in the previous month.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 6.8 percent yearly in May, while sales of non-food rose 0.8 percent, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in May.







