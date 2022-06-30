DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 372.4953

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 139153

CODE: NRGW LN

ISIN: LU0533032776

ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 171592 EQS News ID: 1387319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

