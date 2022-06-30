Enterobiotox: EnteroBiotix Appoints David Lawrence to its Board of Directors

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnteroBiotix, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel highly-diverse microbial therapeutics that enhance the gut microbiome, today announced the Board appointment of David Lawrence as an independent Non-Executive Director. Mr. Lawrence is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in finance, M&A, business development and corporate strategy in the life sciences industry.

Dr James McIlroy, CEO at EnteroBiotix, said: "I am excited that David is joining our Board. He is highly experienced and successful with deep capital markets expertise that will help to advance our fundraising objectives as we work to bring transformative novel medicines to patients battling serious diseases. David brings strong strategic acumen and a wealth of experience to EnteroBiotix. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we advance our platform and pipeline."

David Lawrence, Non-Executive Director at EnteroBiotix, said: "I am delighted to join EnteroBiotix at this important stage in the company's evolution. The microbiome space is very dynamic, and I believe that EnteroBiotix can play a major role in providing transformational microbiome-based treatment options for patients. The Board's ambition to build a major business and the opportunity to contribute to the global good is compelling."

David joins the Board with immediate effect and will also support the CEO with the Company's financing strategy. David was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Valneva, a specialty vaccine company and saw Synpromics, a Scottish based synthetic biology business, from start-up to exit in 2019.

EnteroBiotix's approach is focused on advancing a pipeline of products that enhance the diversity of the microbiome to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. The Company' platform and product pipeline has potential applicability across multiple areas including immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, and other diseases of the gut-liver-brain axis.

