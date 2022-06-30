Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
PR Newswire
30.06.2022 | 10:04
Planon launches comprehensive package to deliver an exceptional and engaging workplace experience to building users

BRIGHTON, England, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of smart sustainable building management software, today announced the launch of Planon Workplace Edition. Planon Workplace Edition allows organisations to modernise and improve their workplace management quickly and securely with the option to upgrade to the full Planon Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) suite later.

Planon Workplace Edition is a plug-and-play, cloud-based software solution. It is composed of fully integrated modules underpinned by smart IoT technology: Planon Workplace Insights and Planon Workplace Engagement.

Planon Workplace Insights - the foundation for Planon Workplace Engagement - displays analysed information captured from IoT sensors (occupancy, utilisation, people flow and indoor air quality measurements). This information supports workplace strategists and facilities managers in making the right decisions to create engaging and productive workplaces.

The newest module, Planon Workplace Engagement, adds space and services management processes on top of that. In addition, a mobile app and other workplace engagement interfaces for the building user, including room booking panels and kiosks, enhance the workplace experience and build business resilience.

"With Planon Workplace Edition, organisations are able to use spaces in a cost-effective and sustainable way while improving the wellbeing and productivity of their building users," says Pierre Guelen, Planon's founder and CEO. "It supports workplace professionals in ensuring a safe and healthy environment, and a great experience for building users."

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

