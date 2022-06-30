Anzeige
Number of shares and votes in Calliditas Therapeutics

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During June, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has issued 5,908,018 class C-shares as part of the establishment of the company's at-the-market program. Thus, as of June 30, 2022, the number of shares and votes in the company amounts to 59,106,188 shares and 53,788,971.8 votes.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell
Investor relations
Tel.: +46703119960
email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

The information in the press release is such that Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CEST on June 30, 2022.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, TARPEYOTM (budesonide) delayed release capsules, has been approved by the FDA. This drug product is awaiting European Commission (EC) approval following a positive CHMP opinion. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a Phase 2b/3 trial with its NOX inhibitor product candidate setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis and is initiating a head and neck cancer Phase 2 trial with setanaxib. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-calliditas-therapeutics,c3593813

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3593813/1598913.pdf

Number of shares and votes June 2022 (Eng)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.