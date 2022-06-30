

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts unexpectedly declined in May, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Thursday.



Housing starts dropped 4.3 percent yearly in May, after a 2.4 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 1.7 percent.



Annualized housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted 828,000 in May from 885,000 in the previous month.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors rose 30.5 percent year-on-year in May, the same rate as seen in April.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de