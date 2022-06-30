DJ AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU) AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI CHINA ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 29/06/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 38.3291

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5273569

CODE: CNEU

ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU Sequence No.: 171806 EQS News ID: 1387841 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

