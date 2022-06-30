Versa Networks Receives Accolade for Best Customer Service in the Cybersecurity Industry with Expert Judges Highlighting Excellent Support Across the Board

Versa Networks, the recognised secure access service edge (SASE) leader, today announced that it has been named as the winner for Best Customer Service in the SC Awards Europe 2022 awards program. The category honours companies that offer excellent support and service and who go above and beyond to ensure that their customers are safe and sound against the many threats launched by today's savvy cybercriminals.

According to SC Media UK, judges saw Versa Networks' customer service as "very strong with what seems an excellent 24/7 support model with products such as learning videos adding to the value." They also added that Versa Networks received "fantastic testimonials" from its customers.

Versa Networks strives to make its SASE solution the best-in-class to assure the highest level of availability for customers' network and security services autonomously. The SASE leader prioritises automation so that the dashboard and tools provide everything customers need to onboard and troubleshoot themselves. For incidents that require immediate attention, the Versa Global Support Management Centre, comprised of highly skilled engineers who focus on minimising service impact or downtime, provides 24/7 support.

Along with continuous support, Versa provides documentation and knowledge assets as a standard for all customers, and free training is available without the need for additional purchase. The Versa support portal provides free access to FAQs written by its experts to address the most common issues and communities. These knowledge stores are based on Versa experience in networking and security from thousands of customer interactions, so there is a high level of understanding of customers' needs.

"I'm thrilled to see the judges of the SC Awards Europe recognise Versa Networks for our outstanding customer service," says Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. "Europe is an incredibly important market for us and a region in which we're seeing significant growth, so supporting our customers in any way we can is a real focus. This award win confirms that we already have exceptional customer relationships and that we're continuing to strive to protect them against the ever-growing cyber threat landscape."

The SC Awards Europe program is the information security industry's most prominent recognition. Winners are decided by a panel of expert judges, hand-picked by SC Media UK for their breadth of knowledge and experience in the information security industry. The awards honour both the cybersecurity professionals working behind the scenes, and the products and services that help protect today's corporate world from countless, ever-changing threats. For more information, see https://www.scawardseurope.com/.

About SC Media UK

SC Media UK is the leading information resource for cyber security professionals in the UK and Europe who need knowledge on IT security strategies, data protection best practices, government regulations, and current IT security technologies. Well-regarded in the industry for providing up-to-date news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, expert contributions and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business, SC has readily advanced its editorial offerings over time to supplement its award-winning print and digital media. For more information, see https://insight.scmagazineuk.com/.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

