

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were largely unchanged on Thursday but headed for their first monthly loss this year amid the looming threat of a recession.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.1 percent to $112.55 a barrel but were set to drop around 2 percent for the month.



WTI crude futures were virtually unchanged at $109.75 and were on course for a monthly loss of about 4 percent.



A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the latest meeting of top crude-producing countries.



The OPEC+ meeting today is expected to show no changes as producers struggle to meet production targets. On Wednesday, OPEC ministers met online to discuss internal matters.



At its last gathering in early June, OPEC+ decided to raise output each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August.



Meanwhile, data from the Energy Information Administration showed a smaller crude inventory draw in the week to June 24, while gasoline stockpiles climbed. The report was delayed due to 'systems issues.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de