DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jun-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 141.9042

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5291616

CODE: MEUG LN

ISIN: FR0010261198

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 171817 EQS News ID: 1387895 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2022 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)