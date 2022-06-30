Issuer: SphingoTec GmbH / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Personnel

SphingoTec appoints Jörg Menten as CEO to accelerate commercialization and global growth



30.06.2022 / 13:00

SphingoTec appoints Jörg Menten as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as from July 1, 2022 to drive the commercialization and scale its diagnostic business.

SphingoTec is a commercial-stage diagnostic company focusing on innovative critical care diagnostics made available on multiple IVD platforms.

Founder Dr. Andreas Bergmann transitions his role as CEO to Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) to ensure scientific leadership of the company.

Hennigsdorf/Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2021 - Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") today announced that Jörg Menten was appointed CEO of SphingoTec effective of July 1, 2022. Jörg Menten, previously acting as Chief Commercial Officer of the company, will focus on successfully commercializing the biomarker-based diagnostics that address high unmet needs in critical care settings. Dr. Andreas Bergmann assumes the role of CSO within SphingoTec to further develop strategic innovations.



Jörg Menten is a highly skilled senior executive with a long-standing track record of leadership positions in the global healthcare industry. With an MBA from the University of Mannheim, he spent more than 13 years with Boehringer Mannheim in several roles contributing to its steep global growth in all care settings - patient monitoring, Point of Care, and Lab Diagnostics. As CFO of the Boehringer Mannheim Group, he had a significant role in its acquisition through Roche AG in 1998. Menten served as President International for Kinetic Concepts Inc. driving the global adoption of its wound-healing technology VAC and its IPO on NYSE in 2004. Later, he served as CEO of Vanguard AG, Berlin, a European market leader in hospital services. In his position as President International for CeloNova Inc. he led the global commercialization of Embozene Tandem, an innovative drug delivery system applied in Interventional Radiology settings for the treatment of liver cancer; acquired by Boston Scientific in 2015.



Jörg Menten commented on his appointment, "I am pleased to support SphingoTec in such an exciting time in its evolution. The products developed under the leadership of Dr. Andreas Bergmann have the potential to change the standard of care in diagnosing critically ill patients. Together with Dr. Angelo Moesslang, Chief Financial Officer, we have the clear mission of bringing innovations to the patients. I look forward to further scaling and accelerating SphingoTec's growth."



Gerald Möller, Chairman of the Advisory Board at SphingoTec, said, "On behalf of the Advisory Board and all the employees, I would like to thank Dr. Andreas Bergmann for his restless dedication to discovering actionable Biomarkers in Critical Care. These are the basis for developing precision medicine from research to medical practice in a global business. The successful integration of our Nexus POC platform advanced SphingoTec to a diagnostic solution provider. With his future support as CSO, we can continue the innovation legacy at SphingoTec.

On behalf of the Advisory Board I welcome Jörg Menten in his new capacity as CEO of SphingoTec. His tremendous experience in our global industry will help grow our company to become a key provider of diagnostic innovations in Critical Care. Dynamics and discipline will foster the company's expansion. His experience as CCO of SphingoTec will help drive and accelerate growth and success. I look forward to a creative and exciting dialogue with Jörg and the Management Team.



Dr. Andreas Bergmann explained, "SphingoTec has now reached a full commercial stage, and we have built a strong leadership team that can support scaling the business. As my personal goal lies in further developing medical innovations, I have decided to shift my focus at SphingoTec from the CEO role to the CSO position. With this change, I will be able to direct my resources on the further development and research of the products at SphingoTec and on developing precision medicine solutions."



About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec"; Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) develops and markets innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers for the diagnosis, prediction, and monitoring of critical medical conditions. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes bioactive Adrenomedullin (bio-ADM), a biomarker for real-time assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis, and Proenkephalin (penKid), a biomarker for real-time assessment of kidney function. Dipeptidyl Peptidase 3 (DPP3) is a biomarker for cardiac depression. IVD tests for SphingoTec's biomarkers are made available as sphingotest microtiter plate tests as well as point-of-care tests on the Nexus IB10 immunoassay platform by SphingoTec's subsidiary Nexus Dx Inc. (San Diego, CA, USA). The Nexus IB10 portfolio is complemented by established and commonly used biomarker tests for acute and critical care such as PCT, Troponin, NT-proBNP, D-Dimer, TSH and others.



Media contact:

Dr. Ulrike Glaubitz

Senior Public Relations Specialist

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15 A

16761 Hennigsdorf

Tel. +49-3302-20565-113



