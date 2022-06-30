ASTERRA expands EarthWorks for efficient monitoring of critical infrastructures

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2022released an expansion to its EarthWorks product line that paves the way for improving remote surveillance of critical infrastructure. ASTERRA EarthWorks monitors the actual underground soil moisture near large infrastructure installations that increases risk of failure or catastrophe. Numerous industries are now served by EarthWorks, including dams, levees, roads, rail, mining, and property.



"With the expansion of EarthWorks, the ability now exists to remotely identify areas of high moisture which pose a hazard to assets which could lead to costly and devastating infrastructure failure," said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. "The EarthWorks service is a reliable way to monitor infrastructure and to take action that preserves resources and protects people from harm."

EarthWorks technology sees through pavement and treetops, and is uninhibited by light and weather conditions. The subscription provides access to the ASTERRA customer portal with data and insights. With ongoing monitoring of the underground soil moisture, the costs associated with inspection, maintenance, operations, and engineering are reduced.

The various industries served by EarthWorks each have unique challenges which benefit from ASTERRA's Earth observation technology. Many dams and levees are beyond their life expectancy. Of the estimated 1.2 million in-stream barriers in Europe, approximately 61,500 of those barriers are dams. In Japan and the United Kingdom, the average age of the dams is over 100 years old, 50 years over their expected life. As a result, these dams are exposed to multiple hazards, including flooding, storm surge, erosion, and damage to controls and gates. EarthWorks improves on visual inspections, highlighting areas for detailed inspection or the placement of remote sensors.

Railway transport is another critical infrastructure targeted with EarthWorks. In the United States alone, there are 630 freight railroads with 148,000 miles of rail lines across all terrains. A major challenge is aging infrastructure existing over large areas of land. Since EarthWorks monitors these areas remotely, the soil moisture data service and insights will increase efficiency and improve the safety, maintenance, and operations of railway infrastructure.

Mining managers will use EarthWorks to ensure mining operations are optimized, hazards are mitigated, and advanced methods for reducing impact on the environment are used. It is effective for developing drilling and production plans, designing haul roads, determining utility routes, monitoring pipelines, safely placing heavy equipment, and to monitor for leakage in cooling ponds, process tanks, and tailing dams.

Those interested to learn more about EarthWorks can view the websiteas well as attend an informative free webinar on July 27th by registeringonline.

ABOUT ASTERRA



ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity's eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

inquiry@asterra.io

(858) 798-6709

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38dd891b-caf9-499f-995f-91455dd55b48

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6ec7c10-0953-4b71-8644-0a5bfa31c176