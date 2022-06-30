Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Publishes Its 2021 Sustainability Report Issuer: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

JACKSON, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Purchases 117,773 Acres in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana Issuer: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

LONDON -- Media Coverage of Climate Finance and ESG Surging 50% Annually Cognito Report Issuer: Cognito

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Recertified by Great Place to Work Issuer: Trane Technologies

TOKYO -- Kao Releases Progress Reports on Its ESG Strategy the Kirei Lifestyle Plan Issuer: Kao Corporation

OCALA, Fla. -- E-ONE Receives Order From the City of Varennes, Quebec for Fully Electric Vector Rescue Decon Truck Issuer: REV Group, Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Legible Releases First Ever "Living Book" of an Indigenous Story Issuer: Legible Inc.

NEW YORK -- Ares Management Corporation Announces the Release of its Inaugural TCFD Climate Action Report and Annual Sustainability Report Issuer: Ares Management Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. -- Molpus Woodlands Group Announces New President and Enhancements in its Senior Leadership Team Issuer: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

AUSTIN, Texas -- Sabey Data Centers Commits to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2029 Issuer: Sabey Data Centers

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Yamaha Becomes Official Outboard of Bonefish Tarpon Trust Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX Continues to Lead in Climate Action With Its New Green Financing Framework Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

NEW YORK SÃO PAULO -- Suzano outlines ESG milestone achievements and commitments at second annual ESG call Issuer: Suzano

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Trex Company 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Celebrates Year of Record-High Growth With Focus on Sustainability Issuer: Trex Company, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG's New Paint for a New Start Initiative to Transform 25-plus Schools Worldwide with Makeovers, STEM Grants Issuer: PPG

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability ESG Report Issuer: AptarGroup, Inc.

HOUSTON -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Releases 2021 Living Progress Report; Accelerates Net-zero Climate Target by 10 Years Issuer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise

PITTSBURGH -- University of Illinois Receives $3.5 Million from the Department of Energy to Advance Air Capture and Storage Study at U. S. Steel's Gary Works Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- AMGTA Publishes Process to Safely Transport and Recycle Metal Powder Condensate Waste Issuer: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

AMSTERDAM -- BearingPoint Acquires Sustainability Consultancy I Care Issuer: BearingPoint

PARIS -- Rubis Terminal Infra Releases Its First Sustainability Report for FY 2021 Issuer: Rubis Terminal

NEW YORK -- BuildESG Unveils All-In-One ESG Solution for Asset Managers and Small Businesses to Accelerate ESG Adoption Issuer: BuildESG

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nomi Health Contributes $5 Million to Nonprofit Civica to Address Crisis of Skyrocketing Insulin Costs for Americans Issuer: Nomi Health

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Valhalla Boatworks Joins Yamaha Rightwaters Plastics Recycling Program Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

EVERETT, Wash. -- Fortive Releases 2022 Sustainability (ESG) Report Issuer: Fortive Corporation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Transparent Solar Innovator Ubiquitous Energy Announces CEO to Speak at Collision Issuer: Ubiquitous Energy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Enersponse Introduces Clean Response to Automatically Trigger Energy Reduction When the Grid Is Powered by Non-Renewables Issuer: Enersponse

NEW YORK -- Antidote Technologies and the National Minority Health Association Collaborate to Increase Diversity in Clinical Trial Recruitment Issuer: Antidote Technologies and National Minority Health Association

PARIS -- Responsible Mica Initiative Adds 50 Mica-Dependent Villages in India, Extending Its Overall Support to More Than 37,000 Children and Their Families Issuer: Responsible Mica Initiative

LONDON -- Experian Outlines Its ESG Commitments Publishing New Global Reports Focused on Financial Inclusion, Diversity and Performance With Purpose Issuer: Experian

BOSTON -- BXP to Host ESG Investor Update Webcast Issuer: Boston Properties, Inc.

CHICAGO -- V-SQUARE announces launch of V-Shares MSCI World ESG Materiality and Carbon Transition ETF (VMAT) Issuer: V-Square Quantitative Management

CINCINNATI -- P&G Unveils New Strategy to Help Address Global Water Crisis Issuer: Procter Gamble

LONDON -- ECOM Launches Smarter Cocoa Charter to Empower Farmers and Drive Climate Resilience Issuer: ECOM

HOUSTON -- NextDecade Announces Departure of COO Ivan Van der Walt Issuer: NextDecade Corporation

ATLANTA -- PulteGroup Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Issuer: PulteGroup, Inc.

WASHINGTON -- Yamaha Rightwaters Reports Annual Initiative Progress Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

MADISON, Wis. -- Renewable Sources Now Supplying Over 20% of Promega Global Electricity Use Issuer: Promega Corporation

LONDON -- A Milestone in FCA's Ambitious ESG Strategy as Algbra Becomes First Ethical FinTech to Receive Authorised E-Money Institution Licence Issuer: Algbra

BRUSSELS -- Robotics Sector Asks Industry to Sign "GOOD WORK CHARTER" by European Engineering Association Issuer: The European Engineering Industries Association

LAS VEGAS -- Boyd Gaming Issues 2021 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Report Issuer: Boyd Gaming Corporation

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Names Morgan State University National HBCU Partner Issuer: Symetra Financial Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO -- Employees Demand More Meaning From Their Work Than Pre-Pandemic, Study Finds Issuer: Allison+Partners

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sherri Monroe Named New Executive Director of Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Issuer: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

ROCKPORT, Texas -- Yamaha Rightwaters, Coastal Conservation Association, Harte Research Institute Launch New Initiative to Determine Carbon Sequestration Value of Restored Oyster Beds Issuer: Yamaha Rightwaters

CINCINNATI -- Cintas Executives to Participate in Barclays Business Services ESG Summit Issuer: Cintas Corporation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Disability Inclusive Employer Self-Assessment Launched for Canadian Employers Issuer: Open Door Group

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. -- UGI Corporation Publishes 2022 ESG Report Outlining Strong Progress on All Key Initiatives Issuer: UGI Corporation

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- On One Year Anniversary, Organon Introduces Global ESG Strategy and Commitments with Publication of Inaugural ESG Report Issuer: Organon Co.

DALLAS -- CyrusOne Receives Gold Level Ranking from Ecovadis on Sustainability Efforts Issuer: CyrusOne

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Caboo Launches New Planet Re-Leaf Program Issuer: Caboo

PITTSBURGH -- U. S. Steel Extends Sustainability-Linked ABL Credit Facility Issuer: United States Steel Corporation

PITTSBURGH -- Arconic Publishes 2021 ESG Report Issuer: Arconic

MONTERREY, Mexico -- Cemex and Partners Inaugurate the Carbon Neutral Alliance at Rüdersdorf Cement Plant Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

SWORDS, Ireland -- Trane Technologies Recognized for ESG Leadership by Financial Times, Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, 3BL Media Issuer: Trane Technologies

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX to Operate Fully on Alternative Fuels at UK Cement Plant Issuer: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Covia Releases 2021 ESG Report Issuer: Covia Holdings LLC

KYOTO, Japan -- SCREEN Increases Efforts to Reduce the Environmental Impact of the Semiconductor Industry Issuer: SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Bermuda Climate Summit Presented by BDA Attracts Global Thought Leaders Issuer: Bermuda Business Development Agency

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Movado Group Publishes 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Movado Group, Inc.

