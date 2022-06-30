Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences to Participate in FORCE Family Office June 30th Webinar: Revolutionizing the Development of Plant-Based Food Products

Investors, Analysts, and Advisors Invited to Attend this Real-Time, Interactive Presentation/Q&A Event

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide food and beverage, biotherapeutics, and personal wellness industries, among others, today announced the Company's participation in the June 30th Revolutionizing the Development of Plant-Based Food Products webinar, sponsored by FORCE Family Office. This real-time, interactive "Presentation/Q&A Event" will cover the three pressure-based technology platforms of Pressure BioSciences, Inc., (PCT, BaroFold, UST) with strong focus and emphasis on PBIO's Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. UST is a revolutionary technology platform that can process oil and water into highly stable and water-soluble nanoemulsions, which in turn are expected to significantly increase the bioavailability of the active ingredient contained in the oil.

The quest for finding alternative beverages that are healthier and environmentally sustainable but also appealing to the palate - such as plant protein-based drinks - is a rapidly growing market estimated to reach $41B by 2027 (MDC Market Report). A recent study published by The Ohio State University illuminated the unique capabilities of PBIO's UST platform for optimal formulation and processing of new and existing plant-based beverages. This presents enormous potential for PBIO…but how is the Company planning to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity. Attend and find out.

DATE: Thursday, June 30, 2022 (Noon ET)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER: Click Here to Register for the June 30 FORCE Webinar

Panelists.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) announced on Wednesday, June 29th the initial distribution contract and roll-out time-table for the release of the Company's revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform for the preparation of water soluble, long-term stable, highly bioavailable nanoemulsions of oil and water (e.g., CBD oil and water). Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, Founder and CEO, will be a panel participant. Joining Ric will be Dr. Alexander Lazarev, PBIO's Chief Science Officer.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of family offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2020 alone, they hosted more than 160 events, a number they expect to exceed each year going forward. Their team is dedicated to helping family offices efficiently and successfully connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy.



About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

