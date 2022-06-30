Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 7, 2022, it has closed a private placement of 10,600,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $530,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share at any time until June 27, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for (i) the acquisition of securities in the capital of Blockchain Assets Management Group Limited (as described in the Company's press release of December 7, 2021) and (ii) general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

This press release shall not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About Sensor

The Company develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The Company's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

Corporation contact:

Jay Vieira, President, CEO

email: jay@fox-tek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and forward-looking statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129569