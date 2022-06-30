Oxylabs: Update on Patent Office Rulings Against Bright Data Patents, Impacts Data-as-a-Service and Proxy Products

The U.S. Patent Office has issued decisions rejecting Bright Data's patent validity arguments.

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / A number of proxy industry participants, including Oxylabs, have requested that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") examine the validity of several of Bright Data's patents. Currently, either the USPTO's Central Reexamination Unit ("CRU") or Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") is examining the validity of all asserted claims of the five Bright Data patents asserted against Oxylabs in litigation.

At least one challenge to each of the five patents remains active and, in each active investigation, the CRU or PTAB has issued a substantive decision considering and rejecting Bright Data's arguments defending the validity of the asserted claims. The recent decisions of the CRU and PTAB include:

U.S. Patent No. 10,469,614: Final Office Action in Ex Parte Reexamination issued on June 27, 2022 rejecting all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs.

U.S. Patent No. 10,257,319: Non-Final Office Action in Ex Parte Reexamination issued on November 12, 2021 rejecting all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs (this Ex Parte Reexamination is currently stayed in view of IPR2021-01492). Inter Partes Review in IPR2021-01492 challenging all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs instituted on March 21, 2022. Inter Partes Review in IPR2022-00135 challenging all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs instituted on June 1, 2022.

U.S. Patent No. 10,484,510: Non-Final Office Action in Ex Parte Reexamination issued on November 22, 2021 rejecting all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs (this Ex Parte Reexamination is currently stayed in view of IPR2021-01493). Inter Partes Review in IPR2021-01493 challenging all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs instituted on March 21, 2022. Inter Partes Review in IPR2022-00138 challenging all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs instituted on May 11, 2022.

U.S. Patent No. 10,484,511: Final Office Action in Ex Parte Reexamination issued on June 21, 2022 rejecting all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs.

U.S. Patent No. 10,637,968: Non-Final Office Action in Ex Parte Reexamination issued on September 30, 2021 rejecting all patent claims asserted against Oxylabs.

Julius Cerniauskas, the CEO of Oxylabs, commented on the current events:

"The USPTO's decisions are not at all surprising. We will continue our pursuit of justice."

To that end, Oxylabs will not only continue to pursue its own challenges, but Oxylabs will also seek, where permitted by statute, to join proceedings brought by other industry participants to ensure that the USPTO conducts a full and complete analysis of the challenged Bright Data patents.

Oxylabs maintains a dedicated page for its involvement in litigation with Bright Data. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/legal-timeline

