BIS Research Study Highlights Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market to Reach $11.68 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence report published by BIS Research under the title hematologic malignancies testing market highlights that the market is projected to reach $11.68 billion by 2032 from $2.60 billion in 2021. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 14.23% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The study defines hematologic malignancies as a type of cancer that start in blood-forming tissues, such as the bone marrow or immune system cells.

With an enhanced genomic review of cancer and developments in molecular diagnostic technology, genetic characterization has become increasingly important in the clinical evaluation of practically every kind of hematologic malignancy.

The report includes market estimation for kits and services used for blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

In the comprehensive study of hematologic malignancies testing, BIS Research extensively covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments influencing the market.

Market share analysis for more than 15 companies.

Study of data of more than 15 companies.

Application analysis of the hematologic malignancies testing market in various countries.

The detailed study is a compilation of 19 market data tables and 276 figures spread through 278 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market - Analysis And Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global hematologic malignancies testing market:

Increasing key player initiatives.

Growing funding in the market for hematologic malignancies testing.

Following are the challenges for the global hematologic malignancies testing market:

Lack of qualified professionals.

Issues concerning the analytical validity of cancer genetic testing.

Following are the opportunities for the global hematologic malignancies testing market:

Increasing research and development activities.

Technological advancements in the field of hematologic malignancies testing.

Reasons to Buy This Report

This exclusive report on the global hematologic malignancies testing market will help you in the following ways:

Offers detailed information on the future perspective of the emerging as well as established players.

Offers go-to-market strategies for different source types.

Supports in diversifying the product portfolio based on risk and progression of application in hematologic malignancies testing.

Helps in analyzing technological substitutes and comparing the specification of various ecosystems and applications.

Offers tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different consumers.

Assists in exploring the newer application.

Supports in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario.

Aids in understanding the new trends in the oncology industry.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According, Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst - BIS Research, "North America was the leading contributor to the hematologic malignancies testing market. It contributed approximately 57.23% to the hematologic malignancies testing market share in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.51% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and will continue dominating the hematologic malignancies testing market in 2032. However, the U.S. is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.29% during the forecast period 2022- 2032."

View the report on Global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Abbott.

ASURAGEN, INC.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

ICON plc

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Invitae Corporation.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NeoGenomics Laboratories

OHSU's Knight Diagnostic Laboratories

Precipio

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Request a Sample of this Report

Who Should Buy This Report?

Hematologic malignancies testing kits manufacturers planning to invest in one of the larger established markets.

Companies involved in the ecosystem of hematologic malignancies testing services.

Companies in the oncology diagnostics market.

Companies involved in developing treatment regimens for blood cancer and other oncological disorders.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the hematologic malignancies testing market?

What are the key development strategies that are implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which is the dominant product type developed by the leading and emerging players in the hematologic malignancies testing market?

What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the hematologic malignancies testing market for the development of diagnostic and research solutions for cancer?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the reimbursement scenarios and the regulations for hematologic malignancies testing globally?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg