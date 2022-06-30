HYCU, Inc.: HYCU Launches Fully-Managed Data Protection on AWS, Free For Life

World's first free-for-life Data Protection as a Service Offering Ensures Every Company Can Protect Their Most Sensitive Mission-critical Public Cloud Data

Boston, Massachusetts, June 30, 2022, a pioneering enterprise BaaS company specializing in hybrid and multi-cloud data protection as a service, today announced a new offering designed to give customers an easy and effective way to protect and manage their AWS data. With this offering, customers will be able to take advantage of HYCU Protégé for AWS to gain lifetime protection of 1 TB of AWS data for free and also gain access to HYCU's industry-leading 24x7x365 support. HYCU Protégé for AWS is a comprehensive, fully managed data protection service that provides 24x7 support, and includes monitoring of backup success with proactive alerting and enhanced ransomware protection in the event of an attack.

With more than 60 percent of organizations' data currently stored in the public cloud[1], companies regardless of size rely on cloud infrastructure to protect their data. HYCU fundamentally believes in safety and security of data, regardless of location. Following on the successful introduction of R-score, a public service initiative designed to help organizations be better prepared to recover in the event of a ransomware attack, this new offering offers customer backup as a public service to ensure that at minimum, every organization has access to industry-leading data protection for their mission-critical AWS data. To take advantage of the offer, customers can sign up directly with HYCU.

"It comes as no surprise that there are still organizations that do not protect their data on public clouds," said HYCU Founder and CEO Simon Taylor."Even if a company takes advantage of the native, free options, it is incumbent on the customer to manage, protect and be able to recover in the event of an outage, human error or insidious ransomware attack. At HYCU, we know there is a better way to solve data protection needs, and we are proud to offer the world's first free-for-life data protection service, to help companies begin to protect their AWS data.

HYCU Protégé for AWSis currently available on the AWS Marketplace. HYCU for AWS has a number of compelling features that make it an attractive solution for AWS customers who need cloud-native data protection, data migration and disaster recovery, including:

100% SaaS : HYCU does not require additional hardware or software. Customers only pay for what they use without any added infrastructure requirements.

: HYCU does not require additional hardware or software. Customers only pay for what they use without any added infrastructure requirements. Purpose-built and native for AWS : HYCU uses native snapshots and AWS Identity Access Management (IAM), resource tagging, S3 storage tiers, and elasticity for a tightly-integrated solution.

: HYCU uses native snapshots and AWS Identity Access Management (IAM), resource tagging, S3 storage tiers, and elasticity for a tightly-integrated solution. Agentless, impact-free backups : HYCU uses zero agents needed. HYCU provides full protection without the lag and performance of many on-premises tools.

: HYCU uses zero agents needed. HYCU provides full protection without the lag and performance of many on-premises tools. Dynamic scaling: HYCU is finely tuned to provide auto-scaling, up or down, based on a customer's application needs. HYCU never asks customers to pay for capacity upfront and they only pay for what they use.

HYCU is finely tuned to provide auto-scaling, up or down, based on a customer's application needs. HYCU never asks customers to pay for capacity upfront and they only pay for what they use. Customer has 100% ownership of data . HYCU never stores a customer's data nor sells storage that a customer would not need. Customers have complete control of their data while benefiting from a fully managed service.

. HYCU never stores a customer's data nor sells storage that a customer would not need. Customers have complete control of their data while benefiting from a fully managed service. 10x faster deployment: There is no wasted time on configuration, patches, or upgrades with HYCU. HYCU simplifies installation and customers are ready to protect data in minutes. This also means ransomware protection as well.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,100 companies worldwide. HYCU's award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.?

