Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen IA Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 4 July 2022. ISIN DK0061804267 ------------------------------------------------------ Name IA Invest Peruma Invest Globale Aktier ------------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 260112 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name IAIPGA ------------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66