Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings' Luxury Leather Goods, Fashion, Accessories and Home Decor Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires Announces Collaboration with Digital Display Platform, Apollo Art

First of Its Kind Bespoke Experiential Gallery to Be Displayed in Gaucho's U.S. Flagship Store

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its luxury leather goods and accessories brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires has engaged Apollo Art to provide digital display experiences for its Miami, FL, flagship retail store slated to open in July 2022.

Apollo is changing the way the world experiences art and its proprietary ecosystem encompasses a native app, an extensive fine art library, and a full marketplace to purchase digital art, NFT's, and physical art with concierge guidance. This unique platform allows for discovery and acquisition of artwork from creators around the world. By making fine art accessible to anyone, Apollo opens the market to new audiences and creates opportunities to connect artists with a new generation of customers. Gaucho's collaboration with Apollo Art is expected to include the showcasing of Apollo Premier, an on-going mix of NFTs and physical pieces of art marketed by Apollo Art, as well as unique Gaucho branded content.

"At a time the world needs the healing and connective properties of art more than ever, Apollo Art is thrilled to bring the power and inspiration of art to the Gaucho audience-creating the gallery experience for every person and within every display," says Apollo Art Founder and CEO Michael Miller. "Gaucho is a perfect fit for the Apollo Art experience."

"We are excited to embrace the latest in technologies, and to be able to display NFTs and other works of art at our Gaucho - Buenos Aires store," said Scott Mathis, Chief Executive Officer of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. "As we approach the debut of our flagship retail location in the Miami Design District this summer, we are excited to see all design, display and experiential elements coming together in these final days."

About Apollo Art

Apollo Art is the global leader of the digital art renaissance, bringing the emotional and restorative power of art to travel, office, home and every display. Apollo Art's proprietary platform is building the world's largest art gallery via a simple-to-use app that allows for custom playlists of art to play anywhere at any time with an enabled display and a full marketplace that provides access to NFTs, digital art and physical artwork with concierge level service and consultation.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens who live authentically and freely and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable, and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties, and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.gaucho.com

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

