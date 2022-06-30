Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., (CSE: PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company") an Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures food mix products infused with hemp protein, hemps seeds, non-active and active cannabinoids where legal to do so, announces the launch of a new line of plant based breakfast spreads in 4 different flavors: plain, vanilla, cocoa and hazelnut.

The new product line, based on hemp protein, hemp seeds and sesame seeds, which considers superfood ingredients, was developed in the last year by the Company's team headed by Elad Barkan, the Company's CTO.

The new product line is 'clean label', sugar free, and contains positive nutritional value.

The new line will be marketed under the brand name The Pelicann and will be offered in the future through e-commerce platforms such as Wallmart.com and Amazon Marketplace in the USA.

Elad Barkan comments: "Superfoods are foods that have a very high nutritional density: They provide a substantial amount of nutrients and very few calories. Superfoods contain a high volume of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Antioxidants are natural molecules that occur in certain foods."

Yoav Bar-Joseph, Cannibble's CEO, commented; "Breakfast spreads is a large segment of the breakfast market in the US and we are aiming to offer consumers a healthy and nutritious alternative to the spreads available on the market today."

The company's strategy is to focus on developing products with healthy nutritional values enriched with hemp protein and the new line meets this requirement.

About Cannibble

Cannibble is a unique Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures food mix products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, and non-active and active cannabinoids, where legal to do so, and marketed under our brand name "The Pelicann." Cannibble has produced over 100 product SKUs, of which 40 have been manufactured.

