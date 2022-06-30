The operator of the 150 MW/193 MWh Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia has been fined AUD 900,000 ($620,470) for failing to provide essential services to maintain the stability of the grid.From pv magazine Australia Hornsdale Power Reserve (HPR), which is owned and operated by French renewable energy giant Neoen, has been ordered to pay a AUD 900,000 fine for breaching Australian power rules. The fine, ordered by the Federal Court, comes after the Australian Energy Regulator brought legal action against HPR. It is related to breaches of the National Electricity Rules, involving backup contingency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...