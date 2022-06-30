Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

Enertopia is delighted to report the following drilling update. As of June 27th, the additional drill holes DH-04, 10, 16, 19, and 20 were completed to depth's of 190ft, 170ft, 200ft, 200ft, and 200ft; each with all five holes ending in claystone. Overburden varied from 30 feet to a maximum of 70 feet on the above holes. Following these results; 39 selected drilling intervals have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry for premium rush analysis, and another 102 samples were submitted for analysis.

The second phase of drilling has resulted in the confirmation that the lithium claystone horizon was far thicker than originally expected, and pending rush assay results are now expected before the end of July. Preliminary steps now underway for a larger and deeper drilling program in the fall of 2022.

The Company will also be providing a further drilling update in July after all the rush assay's have been received from the completed drilling program.

"The Company looks forward to the deeper drilling and ultimately the assay results in due course," stated President Robert McAllister.

The Qualified Person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President, at 1-888-ENRT201.

