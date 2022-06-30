Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
30.06.2022 | 15:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Copenhagen

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, the following members (currently
holding inactive cash equity suspended memberships) of the Nasdaq Copenhagen
Exchange do no longer meet the required membership requirements. Their cash
equity membership(s) will therefore be terminated as of 1 July 2022. 



Member name            Inet ID Date of termination
--------------------------------------------------------------
Citigroup Global Markets Limited SAB   July 1, 2022    
--------------------------------------------------------------
XTX Markets Limited        XTX   July 1, 2022    
--------------------------------------------------------------
Instinet Europe Limited      INT   July 1, 2022    
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian
Butterworth 
on +44 2037532195 or julian.butterworth@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077063
