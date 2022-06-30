Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Copenhagen

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, the following members (currently holding inactive cash equity suspended memberships) of the Nasdaq Copenhagen Exchange do no longer meet the required membership requirements. Their cash equity membership(s) will therefore be terminated as of 1 July 2022. Member name Inet ID Date of termination -------------------------------------------------------------- Citigroup Global Markets Limited SAB July 1, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------- XTX Markets Limited XTX July 1, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------- Instinet Europe Limited INT July 1, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth on +44 2037532195 or julian.butterworth@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077063