Luma Financial Technologies Appoints Pablo Ortega as Head of LatAm Relationships

Market-Leading Fintech Strengthens LatAm Presence with Latest Hiring of Citi Veteran

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Luma Financial Technologies ("LUMA"), the world's top independent, multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, announced today that Pablo Ortega has joined the company as Head of LatAm Relationships, based in Luma's New York office.

Mr. Ortega joins Luma with over a decade of experience providing derivative-based solutions to institutional clients, financial institutions, and private client investors in Latin America that involve OTC derivatives, structured products, funds, and other securitized investments. Prior to joining Luma, Mr. Ortega served as a Director at Citigroup, and an Analyst with Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Ortega is the third Citi veteran to join Luma since the firm entered the Latin America market in the fall of 2020. Luma previously appointed Fernando Concha Bambach as Head of LatAm and Rafael Salvatierra as Head of Americas to drive growth in the region.

"I'm thrilled that Pablo has decided to join us in making the leap from the traditional side of the industry to the Fintech side," said Rafael Salvatierra, newly appointed Head of Americas at Luma and former board member. "His experience working hand in hand with clients will prove instrumental in broadening the scope and reach of the Luma offering throughout the region. His contributions will only strengthen our claim as the platform of choice for advisors transacting on structured products and/or participating on associated investment strategies."

The award-winning Luma platform, which is backed by some of world's largest and most renowned global banks, simplifies and streamlines the structured solutions investment process for wealth managers around the world. Users can effortlessly select, compare, design, price, and track a wide range of structured solutions that are fitting for the specific investment objectives of their clients. Advisors using the Luma platform gain access to robust educational content, powerful product analytics, product creation instruments and complete lifecycle management tools.

"With Pablo's appointment, we're officially getting the band back together," said Fernando Concha Bambach, now Head of LatAm Sales at Luma. "Rafa and I spent many years working alongside Pablo at Citi and can attest to his unmatched product expertise and knowledge of our market. We look forward to the increased value add that he will bring to our clients."

"I'm incredibly happy to be joining a firm that is having a meaningful impact on transforming the structured product industry," said Mr. Ortega. "Advisors who engage with the Luma platform are equipping themselves with the tools and resources to best position client portfolios to match their objectives. This is vital as investors look for suitable solutions to weather current market volatility. I'm excited to get started!"

Mr. Ortega holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.

For more information on Luma Financial Technologies, or to sign up for a demo of the platform, please visit Luma's website.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of LUMA, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities and more.

Launched in 2011, LUMA is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. LUMA is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, LUMA also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

