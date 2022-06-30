

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported results from the phase III RATIONALE 306 trial showing tislelizumab plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, regardless of PD-L1 status. Tislelizumab plus chemotherapy showed a median overall survival of 17.2 months versus 10.6 months in patients receiving chemotherapy plus placebo and reduced the risk of death by 34%. The incidence of treatment-related adverse events was similar in both arms.



Novartis said it will discuss results of multi-regional RATIONALE 306 study, the seventh positive Phase III trial readout for tislelizumab, with regulatory health authorities. Tislelizumab is currently under review by the FDA and the EMA for advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior chemotherapy.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVARTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de