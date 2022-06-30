The "Toys and Games in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Limited social interactions and home confinement that defined 2020 in the UK continued throughout the first months of 2021. However, in the second half of the year the first steps in returning to some level of normality were taken.

Although a new variant emerged towards the end of 2021 it did not result in additional lockdowns in the UK. This resulted in another year of positive value sales for toys and games compared to 2019, although growth was not as dynamic compared to 2020.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2026 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Toys and Games in 2021: the Big Picture

2021 Key Trends

Competitive Landscape

Retailing Developments

What Next for Toys and Games?

Market Data

Traditional Toys and Games in the United Kingdom

Key Data Findings

2021 Developments

Importance of "Kidults" for Companies Remains High

The Return of Blockbusters Boosts Sales in Heavily Licensed Categories

Strategic Card Games Maintain Strong Sales During a Year of Decline for Traditional Toys and Games

Prospects and Opportunities

Companies Need to Further Address Sustainability, Inclusivity, and Diversity as Consumers Become More Environmentally and Socially Conscious

Need for Innovation and Digital Elements Will be Vital for Players in Traditional Toys and Games

Parents to Become Increasingly Interested in Toys That Have a Purpose Beyond Entertainment

Category Data

High Demand for Latest Console Releases from Sony and Microsoft Fuel Growth of Video Games in 2021

Growth of Ar/Vr Headsets in 2021 Fuelled by Release of Oculus Quest 2 and Playstation 5

E-Commerce Penetration of Video Games Falls in 2021 as Return to Normality Begins

Positive Performance Predicted for Video Games Software Following Low Decline in 2021

Further Demand for In-Game Purchases Expected to be Main Driver of Digital Video Games Software

Ar/Vr Headsets Sales Expected to Continue Accelerating, Supported by Software Innovations

