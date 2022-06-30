- (PLX AI) - Vestas has received a 27 MW order for the Aquilonia and Forenza wind parks, to be located in the regions of Campania and Basilicata, in Italy.
- • The order includes the supply and installation of two V100-2.0 MW in 2.2 MW operating mode and two V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, delivered in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode, for the 12 MW Aquilonia wind park and four V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, delivered in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode, for the 15 MW Forenza project
