Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
30.06.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: OPTION RIGHTS OF BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES 2022 TO2 WILL BE LISTED ON 1.7.2022

EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.6.2022 OPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 204750)

OPTION RIGHTS OF BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES 2022 TO2 WILL BE LISTED ON
1.7.2022 

The option rights of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes 2022 TO2 will be listed as
of 1.7.2022. 

Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077084
