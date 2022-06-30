

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As many as 193201 people were reported Covid positive in the United States on Wednesday. With this, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country rose to 87,411,319, as per latest data by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



710 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,017,470.



1772 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,334,660.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 23,136, while Georgia reported the highest number of deaths - 123.



Deaths have increased by 18 percent and cases by seven percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 32000 people are currently in American hospitals with Covid infection, an increase of 9 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,500 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 8 percent rise in a fortnight.



84,810,554 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in collaboration with the Department of Defense, has announced an agreement to purchase more than 100 million doses of Pfizer's new Covid-19 vaccine for a Fall Vaccine Campaign.



The $3.2 billion contract includes a combination of adult and pediatric doses with a portion of the adult doses provided as single-dose vials, a first for COVID-19 vaccines.







