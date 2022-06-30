Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB appoints Maria Ekdahl as CFO

Press Release June 30, 2022

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) announced today that Maria Ekdahl has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective September 19, 2022. She will be part of the Management Team and report to Staffan Strömberg, CEO of IBT.

Maria, who has a Master's degree in economics from Linnaeus University, comes to IBT from the Swedish Film Institute where she served as CFO. She brings with her an extensive financial background from organizations including Telenor, Karolinska and Coca-Cola.

"I am very much looking forward to starting at IBT. The company is in an exciting growth phase and I look forward to being involved and contributing to its continued development." says Maria Ekdahl.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in Phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC") and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Small cap (IBT B).

