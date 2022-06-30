Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2022
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. The numbers of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes Against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)
1. To adopt the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts?48,304,03099.77110,9110.2348,414,9414.94190,357
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy?40,993,48084.707,402,31415.3048,395,7944.94209,504
3. To reappoint the Company's auditor47,905,43598.99490,3591.0148,395,7944.94209,504
4.? To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration?47,894,58598.93518,8141.0748,413,3994.94191,899
5. To approve the Employee Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan47,475,01197.901,018,0022.1048,493,0134.95112,285
6. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities?47,367,11997.901,016,1912.1048,383,3104.94221,988
Special ResolutionsVotes for% of votes cast forVotes against% of votes cast againstTotal votes castTotal votes cast as % of ISC (1)Votes with-held (2)
7. To disapply pre-emption provisions?47,476,82297.901,016,1912.1048,493,0134.95112,285
8. To reduce the notice period for general meetings47,938,02999.01476,9120.9948,414,9414.94190,357

  1. The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 28 June 2022, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 979,749,321 ordinary shares.
  2. A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

A copy of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707201/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Result-of-Annual-General-Meeting

