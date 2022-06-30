Auditoria.AI Announces the Results of "2022 State of Automation in the Finance Office Report: The Future of Finance Has Arrived"

Automation Is No Longer Be a "Nice to Have," with the Majority of Corporate Finance Ready to Adopt Advanced Technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / AUDITORIA.AI, the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance, today announced the results of the third-annual State of Automation in the Finance Office report. The Future of Finance Has Arrived: 2022 State of Automation in the Finance Office Report revealed that corporate finance must step up to embrace automation or risk employee burnout, turnover, and ultimately a decrease in bottom-line results for the organization.

Click here to download the results of the 2022 State of Automation in the Finance Office Report: The Future of Finance Has Arrived.

"The results of the 2022 State of Automation Report speak for themselves - corporate finance must embrace automation or risk getting left behind," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "The majority of the corporate enterprise have not only adopted advanced analytics and technology solutions to streamline every part of their processes, but they have also utilized the additional time to their advantage to focus on higher-level business priorities. With advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and prescriptive analytics, corporate finance can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation efforts."

Auditoria surveyed more than 650 U.S.-based financial professionals in spring 2022, with titles ranging from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to Finance Specialist. Key results include:

Finance is ready to embrace automation. Most respondents (61.8%) don't feel their finance back office is sufficiently automated. However, 21.2% of respondents say they will implement advanced levels of analytics and reporting in the next year - a clear indication that corporate finance is ready to embrace automation.

These results indicate that automation is here to stay. Without change, corporate finance teams that maintain the status quo are at risk of organizational turmoil - from a lack of employee retention to the bottom-line results impacted by the volume of manual work that takes up the majority of time in the corporate finance office. Moreover, intelligent software applications that automate and independently execute business processes and tasks, are fast becoming the norm in today's hybrid work environment.

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes while deriving greater cash position visibility. Purpose-built for finance, with advanced next-gen technology, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Conga, Coupa, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, SAP, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Download the results of the 2022 State of Automation in the Finance Office Report: The Future of Finance Has Arrived today: https://info.auditoria.ai/2022-ebook-survey

