A Chinese-Finnish research group has proposed the use of seasonal, soil-based thermal energy storage in combination with photovoltaics in residential districts. They have found that the hybrid concept could cover up to 58% of total heating demand.An international group of researchers has proposed the use of borehole thermal energy storage (BTES) to store PV electricity during warmer parts of the year in residential districts. It has designed a low-temperature hybrid energy system that can purportedly cover between 38% and 58% of district heating demand. The proposed system configuration is applicable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...