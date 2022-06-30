Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der BioTech-Anleger: Die Barenholz-Wunderspritze „Made in Israel“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
30.06.22
08:12 Uhr
6,495 Euro
-0,130
-1,96 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4056,61018:26
PR Newswire
30.06.2022 | 17:52
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Citycon continues strategic bond repurchase with additional EUR 34 million purchase resulting in total year-to-date bond repurchase of EUR 59 million

CITYCON OYJ Investor News 30 June 2022 at 18:30 hrs

HELSINKI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon continued its strategic capital allocation program by repurchasing approx. EUR 25 million of its bond maturing in 2024 and approximately EUR 9 million of its bond maturing in 2027. In addition to the previously disclosed EUR 25 million bond repurchase, Citycon has now completed a total of EUR 59 million bond repurchases during 2022.

"In addition to reducing interest expense, these repurchases further strengthen our strong credit profile, reduce refinancing risk, and improve our well-laddered maturity schedule. They also provide an excellent risk-adjusted return for the proceeds from our recent Norwegian dispositions ", says Bret McLeod, Citycon's Chief Financial Officer.

CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-continues-strategic-bond-repurchase-with-additional-eur-34-million-purchase-resulting-in-tot,c3594533

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.