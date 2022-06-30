Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces that all resolutions were voted in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting renewed the mandate of Emmanuel HUYNH, who remains Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees, as well as of the Scientific, Research and Patents Committee. Cyrille Tupin's mandate as Director and Chief Executive Officer is also renewed.

To date, the Board of Directors of ABIONYX Pharma is composed of:

Emmanuel HUYNH, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Cyrille TUPIN, Chief Executive Officer

Karen Noël

Laura Coruzzi

Christian Chavy

Bpifrance Participations, represented by Olivier Martinez, censor

The General Meeting also approved the share buyback program and the continuation of the liquidity contract.

The minutes of the General Meeting and the results of the votes by resolution are available on the Company's website in the General Meetings section.

Next financial press release: Cash position and activity update for Q2 2022, August 18, 2022

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005683/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98