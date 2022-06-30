Regulatory News:

Following the agreement with Batipart and ATLAND Voisin signed on 12 April 2022, Carmila (Paris:CARM) has closed the sale of a portfolio of assets to a joint venture.

As a reminder, the portfolio consists of 6 assets, all of which are located in France: Mondevillage, Meylan, Mont St Aignan, Nantes St Herblain, Rambouillet and St Jean de Vedas. The agreed sale price of the portfolio is EUR 150 million, including transfer taxes. It is in line with appraisal values at end 2021.

Carmila has retained a 20% stake in the joint venture and will continue to provide leasing and property services for the portfolio of assets.

The sale will be booked in H1 2022 interim accounts.

INVESTOR AGENDA

27 July 2022 (after market close): Hal-year results

20 October 2022 (after market close): Third quarter Financial Information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila is part of SBF 120 since 22 June 2022.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

