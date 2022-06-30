Flair Airlines and Canadian Elite Basketball League Team Up in Coast-to-Coast Partnership

Flair will be the preferred airline for player travel

The partnership will include all 10 teams: Edmonton Stingers, Fraser Valley Bandits, Guelph Nighthawks, Hamilton Honey Badgers, Montreal Alliance, Newfoundland Growlers, Niagara River Lions, Ottawa Blackjacks, Saskatchewan Rattlers, and Scarborough Shooting Stars

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) which will see the two companies join forces as Canadian basketball takes flight.

The multiyear partnership will see Flair as the official airline of the CEBL. Flair provides service in and out of 7 of 10 teams' catchment areas including Ottawa, where the 2022 CEBL Championships will take place.

"As an owner of Flair, I'm proud to be a part of this unique partnership between Flair and the CEBL. Canada is full of talent in the sport, and both the CEBL and Flair recognize the importance of supporting talented athletes here at home where basketball was born," said RJ Barrett, New York Knicks. "I'm excited about this partnership and to share my passion for the sport with Canada."

"Partnering with the Canadian Elite Basketball League makes perfect sense for us," said Nelson Phillips, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Flair Airlines. "We're not only working to bring athletes to their games, but we're also making it easier for fans across the country to watch their teams home and away. We're a Canadian airline here to provide affordable air travel to your next experience."

"Our partnership with Flair is a definite win for the CEBL," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and CEO, Canadian Elite Basketball League. "Our players have comfortable and reliable travel all across the country, our fans have game-day experiences to bring them closer to the action, and together we are working to grow our businesses into new and underserved markets across Canada. I'm excited for the current and the future of our partnership to provide more Canadians with memorable experiences."

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

About Canadian Elite Basketball League

A league created by Canadians for Canadians, the CEBL has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 71 percent of its current rosters being Canadians. Players bring experience from the NBA, NBA G League, top international leagues, the Canadian National team program, and top NCAA programs as well as U SPORTS. The only First Division Professional League Partner of Canada Basketball. The CEBL season runs from May through August. Head to CEBL.ca for more information or follow us (@cebleague) on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook & YouTube. All CEBL games can be streamed live internationally on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Games will also be available to stream live in Canada via cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and the free CBC Gem streaming service.

