360 VUZ Immersive Video App Wins Webit Founders Games Finalist

DUBAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 VUZ, the immersive video mobile app, wins Founders Games Award by Webit as a Finalist, after being selected as a finalist from over 3000 scale-up startup applicants from around the world, which competed in competition rounds for 3 consecutive months, in front of global investors.

360 VUZ was awarded as a finalist and gained a great global exposure to investors. During the competition, 360 VUZ showcased the strong capability of the immersive app, capturing and delivering live and on-demand 360° video content, VR, AR and immersive experiences to the world building on the Metaverse.

Khaled Zaatarah, 360 VUZ Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are truly honored to win the Global Founders Games award by Webit, one of the world's biggest challenges for innovation and scaleups. We trust that this award will bring us new and great opportunities for growth."

He adds: "Our mission is to build the ecosystem for VR and the Metaverse to become a mainstream premium platform for sporting events, influencer appearances, concerts, and much more. And, we are happy to be recognized by the jury of Founders Games and the legendary Tim Draper, and I'd like to thank everyone who has been supporting our global journey."

Tim Draper, a leading VC from Silicon Valley that made hundreds of VC investments in some of the top companies of the world and a member of the finals jury at the Founders Games Award by Webit said: "At first, I thought that 360 VUZ is just like any other app but then I realized it's going to be the next powerful immersive library. The immersive video app has an interesting opportunity, and the fact that it has a lead over competition is strong and the fact that it went with smartphones first and then VR headsets is a good idea."

Over 200 investors - VC, business angels, family offices and tens of corporate partners from major companies around the world joined the jury and the collective intelligence selection process which identified the global winner.

360 VUZ is having very strong momentum in the Series B investment round with the 1st close of the round already completed by very strong global VCs and investors that built decacorns internationally. 360 VUZ is now discussing with some top strategic investors their 2nd close for their Series B investment round.

About 360 VUZ 360 VUZ - The #1 360° Live Mobile App

360 VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360 VUZ has offices in Dubai, UAE, Los Angeles, California, and Riyadh, counts a team of more than 40 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors.

The company reached 1 Billion screen views in 2021 and ranked #1 in the entertainment category on the App Store and Google Play in some markets ahead of top players.

Additionally, the app was awarded "App of The Year". It has grown its monthly revenue by 2.5X in 2021. Tapping into the ~$142B AR/VR market and $1 Trillion Metaverse market, 360 VUZ plans to ride the current Metaverse wave and emerge as the top player for 360° immersive content and experiences.

About Founders Games by Gambit WEBIT FOUNDERS GAMES 2022

Started 12 years ago, Founders Games by Webit aims at empowering and supporting the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems globally. The competition has been providing grants to hundreds of companies and supporting them in meeting the right partners, getting recognized as future leaders, increasing funding, and attracting potential clients and growth.

