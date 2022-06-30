Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc.'s (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) Audited Annual Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended January 31, 2022 have been filed on SEDAR and are available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm . Please complete the area on that page to request a copy sent by regular mail. The mailing information provided will be used for that purpose only.

The Company's 20-F Report for the year ended January 31, 2022 has been filed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=0001319150 and is available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm .

Also, the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's office on Thursday, July 28th, at 1:30 pm. The notice and information circular have been posted on SEDAR.

Our independent consultant, Kent Zehr, has completed a "cold eyes review" of the project (as designed in 2012) and has identified certain items that can be improved to protect the environment and improve the project. He states in a report to Management that "given that the feasibility study project design had previously been judged acceptable by the EAO and given that no material exceptions were expressed in the (February 7) rejection in 2022, it became apparent that other issues may have been at play." He also states, "that on its first proposed day of production the Morrison Mine can be one of the most modern mines, with respect to at least its equipment, in northern BC." Letters are being assembled, addressed to both government ministers and the local indigenous administration, with a view to determine what additions or amendments to the proposed project would be necessary for its approval in the near future.

